Lagos PDP holds state congress, elects Salvador as chairman

The Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday night finally held its state congress to return Hon Moshood Salvador as its chairman.

It was learnt that the exercise which held at a hotel in Jibowu area of the state was said to have been supervised by a team from the National headquarters of PDP led by John Odey.

According to findings, Hon Muiz Dosunmu emerged as vice chairman, while Barrister Taofik Gani was returned to his office as publicity secretary of the party.

The party officers, among others, were said to have emerged through Consensus/harmonised list that took care of the interests of key stakeholders in Lagos PDP, including the former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George and Chief (Mrs) Aduke Maina.

Both party chieftains are members of PDP Board of Trustees.

But reacting to the development, one of the chairmanship aspirants, Dr Adegbola Domnic, said he had heard that the Congress was held somewhere, but quickly said nobody could call what was taking place as Congress.

The aspirant, who was former governorship aspirant of the party, said Congress was an election where delegates were to vote for party officers of their choice, declaring, “You can’t call that Congress.”

According to him, what has been done was harmonisation arrangement to satisfy the groups within the party in order to avoid rancour, declaring his total opposition to it, even as he predicted that such arrangement would not last.

“I am not satisfied, it is not proper. If we accept it, it is to allow peace to reign in the party. That is not congress. It is not proper, it is not right, the way it was done, it will not last.

“It is not me alone that is opposed to such an arrangement, every other person is not pleased with that kind of arrangement. It is not proper, it is not fair,” he said.