Lagos pastor who defiles and infects children with HIV arrested

A supposed man of God who allegedly specializes in sodomizing young teenagers and children has been arrested by detectives in Area D police command in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

On 22 January, 2019, a case of defilement of a minor (names withheld) by penetration was reported by a good Samaritan at Ejigbo Police Station.

Arising from this, one Prince Chinecherem, was arrested and charged to court.

Investigation by the police revealed that one Reverend Prince Ezuma Chizemdere, Founder of ‘Jesus Intervention Household Ministry’ was part of the syndicate defiling teenagers in the community.



According to police spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, he has been at large for about three months.



“On 21 March, 2009, at about 1.pm, Police laid siege of the Reverend’s residence based on the strength of information gathered that he often sneaks into the house through the back entrance. Having discovered that Police have cordoned his house, the pastor hid himself in the ceiling for two hours. He was however arrested.

“Investigation has it that Reverend Pastor Prince Ezuma brought in about 15 boys into his apartment, where he forcefully penetrated them all through the anus. Some members of the neighborhood revealed that the man of God usually washes 6 bedsheets daily whenever he brings in little children, suspected to be his sex partners. On further interrogation, the ‘Reverend’ revealed that he is HIV positive and has been receiving treatment for over three years.

“One Ikem Anthony Shedrack, 16 years old, was part of his customers and was infected by Pastor Prince Ezuma with HIV around October 2018. The Pastor knew he was HIV positive and deliberately infecting innocent teenagers and adults. He further confessed that he paid the boys N2000each, anytime he had carnal knowledge of them. The suspect would be charged to court.

“In a related development, the Command’s Gender Unit succeeded in arresting one Ajayi Akintunde, 29 years old, a teacher with Fazir I Omar Senior High School, Iwaya, Yaba for having oral sex with a female SS2 student for marks.

“The defilement started when the girl was in SS1 and lasted for about two years now Investigation is ongoing.”