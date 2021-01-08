Lagos loses another prominent doctor hours after losing Deputy governor’s brother

Lagos State has again lost another shining light in the medical profession.

Dr. Oyedotun Oyedele of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) died in the early hours of Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Oyedele before his death is a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at LASUTH.

He was instrumental to the full accreditation of the Obstetrics & Gynaecology Department of the hospital.

Oyedele was also a lecturer at the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM).

He is a fellow, West African College of Surgeons .

Oyedele’s death comes hours after the demise of Dr. Haroun Hamzat.

Haroun, who is an half brother to Deputy Governor of Lagos State Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, died from COVID-19 complications.

Dr. Hamzat died of the virus on Tuesday at the age of 37.

Before his death, Dr. Hamzat worked as a medical officer at one of the Primary Health Centre (PHCs) under Orile Agege Local Council Development Authority (LCDA).

Both men were regarded as epitome of kindness by colleagues and friends.