Lagos LG polls: APC leaders declare support for Funke Akindele’s ex husband , Kehinde Oloyede (PHOTOS)

Ahead of the yet-to-be-scheduled local government elections in Lagos State, leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oshodi have formally endorsed Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof, the former husband of Nigerian actress Funke Akindele for position of Executive Chairman of Oshodi Local government.

Almaroof, popularly known as Kenny Doo is contesting the chairmanship of Oshodi with three other aspirants in the area.

The APC leaders led by the party’s apex leader in Oshodi Pa Olabintan made this known at a meeting on Wednesday at the residence of Olabintan.

The meeting had in attendance of Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo , women leaders, youth leaders and other party faithful.

The leaders expressed their joy and readiness to support the aspiration of Almaroof.

They noted that Kenny Doo is a person of unquestionable integrity and character whose leadership qualities are rare to find in the local government, looking at his track record and antecedent.

Responding, Almaroof appreciated the leaders and stakeholders for the show of love and promised never to disappoint them when voted in.