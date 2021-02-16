Lagos lawmakers visit late Jakande’s home

A team of the Lagos State House of Assembly members on Monday visited the home of the late former governor of the state, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

The delegation, which was led by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Mudashiru Obasa, prayed for strength for the family of the deceased especially at this time that they grieve.

Speaker Obasa noted that the late Jakande truly sacrificed for the growth and development of Lagos adding that the former governor would be seriously missed.

The visit comes days after the House held a minute silence in honour of the deceased who died at the age of 91.

At the previous sitting, the House eulogised Jakande recalling the various successes he recorded while he held the position of governor in Lagos.

Some of the lawmakers had recalled how they benefitted from his education policies while others spoke on the roads and housing projects he completed as governor.

Speaker Obasa had also talked about Jakande’s proposed Metro Line which was stopped by the military administration of the period saying its implementation would have helped the traffic situation of Lagos..