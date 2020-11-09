Lagos issues 7-day quit notice to illegal squatters in Fagba, environs

The Lagos States Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit has served a 7-day ‘Removal Order’ to owners/occupiers of all illegal structures/shanties including containarised shops around Fagba along Abbatior new Oko-Oba to remove them with their belongings immediately.

Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi who led the enforcement team of the Agency disclosed that over 2500 illegal structures/shanties including containerised shops were served ‘Removal Order’ around the area.

CSP Egbeyemi disclosed further that these illegal shanties were occupied by miscreants and hoodlums who burnt and destroyed both public and private properties along that axis during the last protest.

“It was an eye-sore with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking Indian hemp including under age boys around the area”

“You will recall that as part on spot assessment of extent of destruction of both public and private properties by miscreants and hoodlums during the last protest Governor BabaJide Sanwoolu and CP Hakeem Odumosu visited Fagba along Abbatior new Oko-Oba area”

He stated that residents around Fagba along Abbatoir new Oko-Oba area could no longer sleep with their two eyes closed due to series of criminal activities perpetuated by these notorious boys.

CSP Egbeyemi confirmed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Hakeem Odumosu has directed that immediately after the expiration of the 7 days ‘Removal Order” any miscreants or hoodlums arrested be charge to court for prosecution.