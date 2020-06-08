Lagos gears up to reopen schools as principals and teachers meet on Monday

Indications have emerged that schools in Lagos may reopen in a few days.

Secondary school principals in public schools have summoned an emergency meetings with teaching and non teaching of their respective schools for Monday, June 8, 2020.

The principals are expected to interact with the teachers and non teaching staff to start the planning process for reopening of schools.

Monday’s meeting with the teachers and non teaching staff was as a result of last’s week interaction between the principals and the Tutor Generals of the Education Districts in the state.

It was gathered that during the interaction, the principals were asked to submit their school level plan to their Education Districts .

Recall that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had hinted that a decision on the reopening of schools in the state, will be made in the next few days

Sanwo-Olu stated this during a media briefing on Thursday, June 4 .

He said the decision would be taken after an extensive meeting with stakeholders in the education sector.

“In two weeks, we would make a decision on the reopening of schools,” he said.

Monday’s meeting between the principals and teachers is believed to be part of the stakeholders meeting Sanwo-Olu was referring to during his media briefing.

