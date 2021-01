The deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat has lost his brother, Dr Haroun Hamzat.

Dr. Haroun Hamzat, 37, died on Tuesday after a brief illness

The deceased was, until his demise, a medical officer at one of the PHCs under Orile Agege LCDA .

The deceased is a step brother to the Deputy Governor.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos State has commiserated with the family of the deceased doctor.