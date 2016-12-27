Lagos to celebrate 50th anniversary with new roads

Lagos State Government will complete and inaugurate some major roads before the celebration of its 50th anniversary of its creation on May 17, next year.

A source in the state Ministry of Works and Infrastructure told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday that some of the projects to be inaugurated included: the Abule-Egba Flyover and roads in Agbado Oke Odo Local Council Development Area, and the Lekki-Ajah flyover.

Others are: Rehabilitation of Freedom Road and Admiralty Way in Eti-Osa Local Government Area, Ojodu Berger Bridge, Laybys and Slip Roads.

Rehabilitation/Upgrading of Ishefun/Camp Davies/New Market Roads; Aiyetoro Road in Alimosho Local Government and the construction of arterial roads in Epe.

The roads are expected to reduce gridlock as well as increase connectivity between the hinterlands and some boundary communities between Lagos and Ogun.

The source said contractors were working round the clock to complete and hand over the projects in April.

The government is proposing to spend N138.24 billion on road infrastructure in the 2017 budget.

“Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is so passionate about delivering these massive road construction projects across the state to Lagosians to mark the 50th anniversary of the state.

“Our governor is interested in making all Lagosians happy and that is why he has been personally inspecting most of the projects,” the source said.

NAN also learnt that the “state government is also planning to extend the ongoing road demarcation of the Ikorodu road median with wire mesh to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway”.

The source said the extension, which was being planned toward the old tollgate on Lagos Ibadan Expressway, was to enforce the use of foot bridges on the axis.