Lagos begins recruitment of 2,200 teachers on Friday

Lagos State Government on Wednesday said it is set to recruit over two thousand teachers into its primary and secondary schools.

The recruited teachers will be posted to government-owned primary and secondary schools across the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas in the State.

“Lagos State Government is set to recruit 1,000 Teachers for Primary and 1,200 for Secondary Schools, visit from 12 a.m, Friday, 31st August, to 12 Midnight, Thursday, September 6, 2018,” Lagos government tweeted.

The state governor Akinwunmi Ambode had earlier announced the approval of recruiting the teachers at the last quarterly Town Hall meeting at Ibeju Lekki area of the State.

Ambode had promised that his administration would employ more teachers into public schools to meet up with the manpower required to cover all public schools in the State.

Also at the meeting, the Deputy Governor Idiat Adebule development stated that the recruitment will aid teaching and learning in the public schools.

She added that government owned schools has been attracting more enrollment in the last three years as a result of the improved infrastructure and welfare of teaching and non-teaching staff.

Interested persons are to apply at the employment portal of the State government’s website.