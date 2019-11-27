Lagos begins new minimum wage payment

The Lagos State Government has begun the implementation of the new national minimum wage of N30,000

The payment of the new wage will commence in the November 2019 salary cycle.

This followed the approval by the State Executive Council, according to the state’s Head of Service Hakeem Muri Okunola , in a statement on Tuesday.

Okunola said the adjustment has affected the usual date of payment of salaries in the state.

Civil servants in the state collect their salaries on the 23rd of every month.

The Lagos State salaries consequential adjustment /increase would henceforth have Grade Level (GL) 01-06=N35, 000.09; GL. 07=30%; GL. 08-10=25%; GL. 12-14=22.5%; and GL. 15 -17=20%.

The adjustment is above the one agreed by the National Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (NJPSNC), and the Federal Government’s Negotiations and Consequential Adjustment of Salaries



Recall that the two bodies produced the following figures on Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS), GL.01-06=N30, 000, GL. 07=23.2%, GL. 08=20%, GL. 09=19%, GL. 10-14=16%, and GL. 15-17=14%.