Lagos bans inter-state buses, vehicles along Ikorodu Road

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday announced the restriction of the operation of inter-state buses and vehicles operating along Ikorodu Road from going beyond Ojodu Berger and Ojota Motor Parks.

The State Government has also issued a seven-day ultimatum to the operators to relocate to the designated inter-state motor parks at Ojodu Berger and Ojota, after which stiff sanctions would apply to defaulters.

Speaking after embarking on a joint inspection tour of ongoing construction of Modern Bus Terminal at Yaba and the beautification project at Jibowu, the State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Steve Ayorinde, said the decision of the government was in line with the determination of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration to free the city of avoidable nuisances and install sanity and civility in the environment.

He said the inspection was a follow-up to an earlier visit by the Governor to the area, adding that all the necessary quit notices have already been served on the affected operators.

He said: “This is a follow-up on the visit of Governor Ambode to this axis last night and was very displeased with what he saw particularly in the manner with which long buses, inter-state buses are using the main town and what we have done so far is the initial announcement to say that henceforth, we will no longer allow inter-state buses to be along Ikorodu Road.

“Henceforth, they will have to go to Ojota and Ojodu Berger which are the two designated inter-state motor parks. The ones that we have here in Jibowu will have to move and there is a 7-day ultimatum for everyone of them beginning from the ones in this axis to move,” Ayorinde said.

Speaking on the reason for the ban, the Commissioner said activities of the operators had not been tidy and decent despite repeated warnings, and that government could no longer sit and watch such to continue in the overall interest of the people.