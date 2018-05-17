Lagos APC announces Tunde Balogun as Chairman ahead of state congress

agos APC Announces Tunde Balogun As Chairman Ahead Of State Congress

The Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) at its meeting today announced Tunde Balogun as its choice for the Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Lagos Chapter ahead of its Saturday 19th May, 2018, congress.

According to Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi in a tweet , the announcement is under the one banner, one accord and one faith, arrangement of Lagos APC.

The Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC is the APC’s highest decision making organ in the state and has the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former Deputy Governor, Chief Abiodun Ogunleye as members.

Also announced for the position of Deputy Chairman, State Secretary and Vice Chairman Central respectively are Chief Sunday Ajose, Dr.Wale Ahmed and Hon Hakeem Bamgbola.

Though Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Senator Ganiu Solomon, Sunday Ajose amongst others are supposed to be vying for the position of the Chairman on Saturday, it is not certain if election will still hold for the Chairman position.

Until is announcement today, Alh. Tunde Balogun, one of the Leaders of the All Progressive Congress in Apapa Local Government area of Lagos state, is relatively unknown.

APC Lagos consensus candidates so far announced;

State Chairman……Mr. Tunde Balogun

Deputy Chairman……Chief Sunny Ajose

Secretary…….Mr. Wale Ahmed

Women Leader….Mrs. Jumoke Okoya

Vice Chair Lagos Central…..Hon. Bamgbola Hakeem

Vice Chair Lagos East…..ASHIPA KAOLI OLUSANYA

Vice Chair Lagos West…..Hon. Funsho Omotunde.

As at the time of filing this report, full list of the executive members GAC reached consensus on has not been fullly released