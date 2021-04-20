Lady receives slap for almost ruining Simi’s birthday (Video)

A video trending on social media captures the moment a lady received a sounding slap for trying to ruin a birthday surprise for Simi.

Simi celebrated her 33rd birthday on Monday, April 19.

Some friends of Simi had organised a special birthday surprise for her, such that when she enters her sitting room, they would all sing for her and wish her a happy birthday.

Apparently not aware of the suprise package, one of Smi’s friends who was with her in her living room entered the sitting room first thus obstructing the arrangements.

One of the other ladies in the room who held a camera phone and was recording, quickly pushed her away with a factory-resetting slap.

Few seconds later, Simi entered entered the room to the warm embrace of friends and happy birthday wishes.

The lady who was slapped later came for the one who slapped her. She removed her wig and asked her why she slapped her.

Watch the video below:

Lady receives slap for almost ruining singer Simi’s birthday (Video)