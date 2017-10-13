Ladoja dumps Accord Party for PDP

A former Oyo state governor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, has left the Accord Party and returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ladoja, who created the Accord Party, after falling out with the PDP hierarchy, confirmed his return in a message he gave at the PDP unity luncheon in Osogbo.

He said, “Once upon a time, this great party reigned in five states of the South-West but because of our mistakes we lost four remaining only Ekiti.

“We have decided to come together now and regain all those lost states starting with Osun in 2018 up to the general election in 2019.”

The luncheon is part of activities geared towards papering the cracks and factions as the PDP prepares for the next round of elections in the country.