Ladies, your vagina wants to tell you these 5 things!

When it comes to our lady bits, there is often more to it than we realise. Since vagina plays an extremely important role in orgasms and the complete reproductive journey, it is important to get your facts rights about your lady bits. From its shape, size, smell to its exact anatomy, there are 4 things that you probably did not know about your vagina.



1. Vagina is NOT what you think it is

For starters, when you say the word ‘vagina’, you are actually talking about vulva–the external part of the female reproductive system. In reality, vagina is the muscular tube that connects the vulva to the cervix of the uterus. Yes, so those outer and inner lips that you see on the outside is actually the vulva.

2. You need to stop cleaning it down there



The market is flooded with all sorts of female hygiene (and sadly even whitening) products. However, it is important to understand that your female bits do not need constant or even rigorous cleansing. So give those scented vaginal washes a break and use mild soap and water instead. You can also use plain water as your vagina is self-cleansing.

3.What you eat affects its scent



Instead of going overboard with scented soaps and vaginal washes, it is important to pay attention to what you are eating. There are a lot of different factors that impact your smell down there, primarily what you eat. So, if you probably wish to alter the scent of lady bits, you may want to change your diet. However, if you notice that your vagina is smelling dramatically different, it might also be the sign of an infection.



4. Remember to hit the loo after sex



Going to pee after having sex should be a standard protocol as it helps in protecting against any infections like UTI. It is important to urinate after having sex so that you can cleanse the vaginal passage.

5. It’s not all about the G-spot

We’ve all heard of the G-spot — an erogenous zone of the vagina that, when stimulated, may lead to sexual arousal and orgasm.

But have you heard of the A-spot? Also known as the anterior fornix erogenous zone, the A-spot is believed to be located deep inside the vagina, between the cervix and the bladder.

The A-spot is a relatively new discovery by Malaysian researcher Dr. Chua Chee Ann. In a study, he reported that 10–15 minutes of A-spot stimulation led to instant orgasms and vaginal lubrication in 15 percent of women who reported pain and dryness during sexual intercourse.

And since we’re on the subject of sex, you might want to take a look at an article that debunks five of the most common sex myths.