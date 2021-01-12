Labour activist Didi Adodo dies of COVID-19

Didi Adodo, a former Commissioner for Establishment and Special Duties in Edo state, is dead, reportedly of CoVID-19 complications.

Adodo who served during the two terms of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s administration died in the early hours of today after a brief illness.

He died of complications from COVID-19.

It was gathered that he took ill five days ago, but could not make it.

The death of the frontline labour leader, is a big blow to the labour unionists.

Until his demise, Adodo was the General Secretary of Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ISSSAN).

He was also a former General Secretary of the United Labour Congress (ULC).