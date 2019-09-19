Kyari moves against Tinubu, recommends Ambode for a federal appointment

Barring any last-minute change, President Muhammadu Buhari is set to reward embattled former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode with a federal appointment.



Ambode has been penciled down as a strong replacement for Babatunde Fowler as Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)

Ambode is said to have ‘reached agreement’ with President Buhari’s alter ego Abba Kyari (Chief of Staff) over the appointment.

The move is seen as re-alignment of political interests ahead 2023 general election.



Though the terms of the agreement with Kyari is not clear yet, it is said to firmly put Ambode in strong opposition to the presidential ambition of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Fowler is a close loyalist of Tinubu.



Kyari recently engaged Fowler in a series of communication that appear to question the competence of the FIRS boss.



Kyari is said to have resolved to block the 2023 ambition of Tinubu

According to an Aso Rock Villa source, Kyari is already joining forces with people and groups opposed to Tinubu’s 2023 ambition

One of them is Ambode, who had fallen apart with Tinubu, the man who gave him life and made him governor.



In the space of six months, Ambode has gone from being governor of Nigeria’s most thriving state economy to being hunted down by many forces.

Besides losing out in the ministerial selection that saw an out of favour Olurinnimbe Mamora take the slot, he has also been enmeshed into a probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).