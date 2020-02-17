Kwara sacks teacher for leading protest

The Kwara State Government has sacked a teacher of Government Girls Day Secondary School, Oke-Suna, Ilorin, Sanni Rufai, for leading a protest.

Rufai had led a protest against the disengagement of OND and HND holders by the Kwara State Government.

In reaction to the protest, the government through the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board, issued him a query, which he was asked to respond.

In a reply to Rufai, the Permanent Secretary of the board, Mrs Ajarat Lawal, said the board decided to dismiss him as his act contradicts PSR 04401 of the board.

The letter reads, “Following the Senior Staff Management Committee meeting held on disciplinary procedure conducted by the board, the board availed you the opportunity to defend the allegation that you led the protester in the illegal rally on disengagement of OND and HND holders during the school hours without official permission.

“However, your attitude is contrary to PSR 04401 which is summary dismissal.

“Considering the fact that you are still probation, I am directed to inform you that the board has terminated your appointment with immediate effect.”