Kwankwaso gives out Shekarau’s daughter in marriage

It was a row call of distinguished members of the National Assembly as the Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, led other lawmakers to wedding fathia of Halima Ibrahim Shekarau, daughter of Senator representing Kano Central, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau in Kano yesterday.

Besides, a similar event between Jawad Ibrahim Shekarau, son of the senator and his bride, Munirah Abdullahi Mustapha holds simultaneously in Kaduna.

The Kano wedding fathia suddenly turned to another political arena, when former governor and leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, stormed the event alongside thousands of his red cap revolution moment.

Officiating the new union at the Umar bin Kattab Mosque, Denji round, in Kano, the Chief Imam, Sheikh Yahaya Tanko, advised the new bride, Halima Shekarau and her heartthrob, Adamu Yusuf Maitama, to live their marital life in accordance with Islamic jurisprudence.

The Islamic clergy urged them to love themselves for the sake of Allah while praying for God’s guidance and strength to pilot their affairs.

Kwankwaso, who stood as the bride’s guardian received N100,000 dowry from the groom’s family.

Incidentally, the atmosphere that witnessed unusual surge of crowd accommodated thousands of members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and that of opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) devoid of all unimaginable provocation which is synonymous to gathering of such nature.

Expectedly, the conspicuous absent of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the ceremony speaks volume on the raging internal crisis rocking the Kano APC.

An Abuja high court judgment recently declared the Shekarau led APC leadership under the Chairman of Ahmadu Haruna Danzago congresses as credible while it invalidated the Ganduje anointed congresses.

Although, the state government has filed appeal process against the Abuja judgment, the governor seems to have lost the party structure to the newly formed G-7 group under the leadership of Senator Shekarau.