Popular Fuji musician, Omogbolahan Ayinde Marsha, popularly known as K1, was this morning 13th January, 2020 installed as the first Mayegun of Yorubaland.

The event which takes place at the palace of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, K1 was graced by a good number of high flying celebrities from all walks of life.