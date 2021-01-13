Kukah didn’t attack Islam, he can’t apologise or leave Sokoto – Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode on Wednesday said the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah owed no one apology as he never attacked Islam.

Fani-Kayode was reacting comments made by a group of Muslim scholars and clerics in Sokoto State demanding an apology from Kukah over alleged “attack” on Islam and Muslims or leave the Caliphate.

The group under the Muslim Solidarity Forum which labelled itself as an umbrella body for Islamic organisations, scholars and clerics, asked the Christian cleric to apologise following his 2020 Christmas Day message.

According to them, the message was an insult to Muslims and was capable of triggering religious violence in the country.



Bishop Kukah in his Christmas homily accused President Muhammadu Buhari of promoting northern hegemony.

He added that there could have been a coup if a non-northern Muslim president had done a fraction of what the President has done since he assumed office in 2015.

At a press conference in Sokoto on Tuesday, January 12, the Acting Chairman of the Muslim forum, Sokoto chapter, Prof. Isa Muhammad Maishanu, said the message of the cleric was a direct attack on Islam.

Reacting to this, Fani-Kayode said Kukah had always sought for religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence between Christians and Muslims.

“Bishop Hassan Kukah did not attack Islam & has nothing to apologise about. He has always sought for religious tolerance & peaceful co-existence between Christians & Muslims.



“Those that demand that he “must apologise” or “leave Sokoto” must mind their utterances and keep the peace.

“If anyone can provide me with a video of Kukah calling for violence against Muslims or inciting people against Islam I will give him one million naira,” he said.