Kogi 2019: APC clears Yahaya Bello, disqualifies 12 aspirants

The screening committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state has cleared Yahaya Bello, governor of the state, to contest the party’s primary poll ahead of the November governorship election.

Hope Uzodinma, former senator representing Imo west, who chaired the committee, announced the result on Monday.

He listed other cleared candidates as Abubakar Bashir, Ekele Blessing and Hassan Abdullahi.

The 12 aspirants disqualified by the committee are Mohammed Audu, Mustapha Audu, Usman Jubril, Seidu Ogah, Yakubu Mohammed, Hadiza Ibrahim, Bashir Gegu, Sani Lulu, and Tunde Irukera.

“The committee received two separate sets of petitions against some of the aspirants and they were attached to the committee report,” Uzodinma said.

“We thank and appreciate the APC National Working Committee led by Mr Adams Oshiomhole for the confidence reposed on the chairman and members of the committee.

“We hope that the committee’s recommendations will bring peace, harmony and unity that will ensure the victory of the party at the Nov. 16 general election.”

Commenting on the development, Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC spokesman, said after inaugurating a panel for the screening exercise, the NWC did not interfere with its work.

“By practice, having selected people believed to be credible as members of these committees, the NWC does not interfere in anyway in their activities,” Issa-Onilu said.

“Aspirants have the comfort that the reports would eventually be presented to the National Working Committee where a final look will be taken on a case by case basis to ensure the outcomes are in strict compliance with our party’s constitution and the Electoral Act.

“There is therefore no basis for any controversy on the current screening process to choose eligible aspirants who will contest at the party’s primaries to choose our candidates for the upcoming governorship elections in both Kogi and Bayelsa states.”