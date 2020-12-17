Klopp named coach of the year at FIFA awards

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been named the men’s coach of the year at the FIFA Best Football Awards.

Klopp became the first to win the award twice, beating Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and Bayern Munich’s treble-winning manager Hans-Dieter Flick.

Having won last year following the Reds’ Champions League triumph, Klopp was presented with the award again after ending Liverpool’s long wait for a Premier League title.

Klopp gave credit to his coaching team, saying: “I have to thank these boys. What we did in the last few years was really special.”

On the Premier League title, the German added: “I had no idea how it would feel and it felt absolutely overwhelming.”

Liverpool also had four players in the World XI, with Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara all named in the team alongside Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne at Thursday’s ceremony.

Son Heung-min’s sublime individual goal for Tottenham against Burnley last December was named the best in the world over the last year.

The South Korean picked up the ball on the edge of his own area during the 5-0 Premier League win before running through the entire Burnley team and slotting past Nick Pope.

Son beat efforts from Luiz Suarez for Barcelona and Flamengo’s Giorgian De Arrascaeta to win the Puskas Award. Son follows the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Mo Salah and James Rodriguez in winning the title.