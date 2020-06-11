Kissing during sex

Have you ever wondered why all sportsmen and women warm up before a huge match?

I mean, they have been training throughout the week building up to match day.

So why should they continue to train moments before the big match if they have been training?

This is what they call the pre-match warm-up.

Player/players walk onto the pitch to have a feel of what the ground is like so as acclimatise to the conditions of the playing surface.

This also gives them the opportunity to stretch and loosen those muscles, but most importantly, this process allows them to get into the mood for the match.

Kissing is very much the pre-match warm before the huge sex match.

It allows both sets of players loosen their muscles and gets them into the mood of the hot bedroom atmosphere.

According to a study published in the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy, over 86 percent of couples in the United States said they had better sex when they constantly kissed their partners during sex.

They attributed kissing to sexual stimulus and also conceded that a good kiss acts a sexual arousal.

The other 14 percent found kissing to not be of any significance, citing sex as a quick transactional

Safe to concede that the pre-match warm-up is key to before any big match.