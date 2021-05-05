Kissing can make you lose weight

ARE you tired of going to the gym?

Are you tired of spending hundreds of rands on those weight loss programmes?

Do you want to lose weight organically without breaking the bank, or a sweat?



If you’ve answered yes to all of the above questions, then brace yourself for a solution that will leave tongues wagging.

Without sounding like an infomercial, recent studies have shown that kissing can make one lose a calorie or two.



According to Healthline magazine, on average you can expect to burn two to three calories per minute with simple kissing and five to 26 calories per minute engaging in passionate kissing.

For instance, if a kiss here and there can burn two to three calories per minute, then making out, which involves actively kissing for a period of time, would likely burn more calories.

According to experts, kissing turns to active exploration of your partner’s body, and using your hands can turn up the heat both with the intimacy factor and your calorie burn.

Since making out and using your hands involves movement in your upper body, the calorie burn may be similar to stretching.

According to professor and director of the Health Promotion Centre at the University of Louisville, Bryant Stamford, a really passionate kiss might burn two calories a minute which is double your metabolic rate.