Killing of Greenfield Varsity students barbaric ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly condemned the killing of three of the students kidnapped at Greenfield University, Kaduna State.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), in Abuja on Saturday said the president described the students as bright youngsters who were cut down by evil people in their prime.

“My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace,” the statement quoted the president as saying.

On the recurring incidents of kidnappings and killings in Kaduna State, in particular, the President condemned them as “barbaric terror attacks,” and described as “unfortunate the tenor of some political and religious leaders that seem to further incite and stoke the pain and anguish of mourning families who are forced to confront these atrocities. Addressing this scourge, requires a great show of empathy and coming together as a society to squarely confront these elements and the danger it poses to our democracy and peaceful life in the country.”

The statement said Buhari gave strong assurances that those that think that profits can be made, either from money paid as ransom or in politics, “will realize sooner than later that they are bound by the same fate as their victims.”

“Banditry, kidnapping, and the politics of murders will be fought with all the resources available to our country,” President Buhari stated.