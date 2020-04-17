Kids turn cemetery to football playing ground (photo)

A cemetery is supposed to be quiet place where the dead rest, but these kids have turned it into a football ground.

The action of the kids has, however not gone down well with residents where the cemetery is located and those who have their loved ones buried in the cemetery.

Residents of Gugulethu, Cape Town, said they were concerned about kids playing soccer at the graveyard near opposite Europe squatter camp.

They have accused the kids of kicking the ball far and hitting tombstones.

The residents noted that the kids are disturbing the peace of those buried there.

One of the residents, whose father was buried in the cemetery, Nolukholo Siko said :”My father was buried here and when they play soccer, it makes me uncomfortable because they disturb the peace of those buried there

However, the kids said the graveyard was the only place they could play peacefully without interference from parents or motorists.