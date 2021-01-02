Kidnappers release sister of Oyo lawmaker

The abducted sister of Honourable Sunkanmi Babalola, the Deputy Majority Leader in the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mrs Jumoke Babalola Oludele, has been released after spending 11 days in captivity.

Oludele, who was kidnapped at Monatan area of Ibadan on Monday, December 21, 2020, was set free at about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

A source close to the lawmaker informed that a ransom was paid to secure the release of the businesswoman.

He, however, failed to declare how much was paid to the kidnappers.

Oludele was abducted after the gunmen crossed her car while returning home after the day’s work.

