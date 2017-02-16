Kidnapper’s dens sealed off to general public by Police

The Police have sealed off two houses built by some members of the gang that kidnapped Dayo Adekoya, secretary of Isheri North GRA Landlords Association.

Mr Jimoh Moshood, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), who confirmed the arrest of Joseph Omoni, 38, over Adekoya’s kidnap, said the suspect took the police to the houses in Century Village, Ogijo, Ogun State.

The suspect told investigators that he and another gang member called Chairman built the houses.

Omoni was arrested around 4am on Tuesday at Ogijo by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police’ (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Omoni, an Ondo State indigene, allegedly confessed to be among the gang that murdered a broadcaster Mrs Aisha Alli-Balogun Abiose, and were responsible for the kidnapping of nine persons including her daughter.

The suspect also reportedly confessed to be among those who invaded Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) in Isheri North of Ogun State and kidnapped eight persons including three pupils. He said he got N2 million from the ransom paid.

In his confessional statement, Omoni said: “I got N250,000 from the ransom of the Isheri North estate secretary kidnap because the sum paid was too small, but for the Nigerian Turkish International College, I got N2 million. I was also involved in the kidnapping at Ikorodu road where Aisha Balogun, a popular TV presenter was killed. We didn’t know her until we read in the papers that she was a presenter. I think that incident happened in December, I got about N1 million from the ransom.”

“I cannot say what really happened during the estate secretary’s kidnap, but we exchanged fire while escaping with the man. We read in the papers that three security men were killed. Well, I cannot say that I regret everything. I was able to build houses with the money I got from the Nigerian Turkish School. I bought tiles, windows and other assessaries to compete my house at Century village, in Ogijo community”.

It was learnt that the police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing culprits, who are all said to be natives of Ondo State.