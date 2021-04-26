Kidnappers demand N15m ransom on Ekiti APC chieftain

The kidnappers of an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Ekiti State, Mr Ebenezer Busuyi, has contacted the family demanding N15 million as ransom before he could be released.

Busuyi, who is also the Supervisor for Agriculture, in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state was kidnapped on Thursday evening along the Ilawe-Erinjiyan Ekiti road by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen while driving in his personal car.

A source in the family said the abductors called on Saturday to demand the amount before he could be set free.

The Police Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, who said he was not aware of the ransom being demanded by the gunmen, said police operatives, Amotekun Corps and local hunters had invaded the Ilawe-Erinjiyan forest in search of the kidnapped local government official.