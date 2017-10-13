Kemi Olunloyo sent back to prison

Controversial journalist,Kemi Omololu Olunloyo has been rearrested and taken to prison.

She confirmed the development via a post on her Instagram page.

Miss Olunloyo was recently locked up in the Port Harcourt prison for allegedly defaming Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries.

Kemi was earlier granted bail by a Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt few weeks back but the America-trained investigative journalist was sent back to prison by a Federal High Court also sitting in Port Harcourt.

She has been granted bail, but would have to be locked up for the next 24 hours for the papers for her release to be processed.

She wrote: “#BREAKING The judge granted me a new bail of 150k plus two sureties and stated that attorney Fatai Lawal should have been punished. Everything is closed now so they are taking me to PRISON for another 24 hour thing. My new lawyer and same surety are processing the papers.

Mr IGP, you can’t break me.”