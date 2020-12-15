Kehinde Almaroof to give out two brand new cars as gift this week

Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof, the former husband of Nigerian actress Funke Akindele as decided to be Santa Claus and give out two brand new cars this week to two people.

Almaroof, who is aspiring to become the next Chairman of Oshodi local government in 2021, who confirmed this on his social media account, also revealed the purpose for sharing the cars.

‘Its 4 days to my birthday, as usual I will be giving out 2 cars,1 to a loyal member of my personal staff but still in dilemma on who to give the 2nd gift 2,to the glory of God in my life.This time though it has to be a member from my anularigba loyalist.’

‘Fingers crossed. Let the count down begin.’

Last week, Almaroof popularly known as Kenny Doo gifted his oldest wife a brand new car and house on her birthday.

His wife, Omofadekemi became a proud owner of a brand new Toyota Venza car and a house in Lekki

A close source revealed that Kenny Doo, who alreaday has the support of MC Oluomo, is giving out these gifts to strengthen his fan base and recruit new members as the 2021 local government elections draw nearer.

Who could the two lucky winners be?