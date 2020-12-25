Keep your socks on during sex

There are different kinds of socks.

From secret socks to happy socks, socks have become an important accessory in clothing and in fashion.

It then comes as no surprise that taking them off becomes a challenge, especially when you’re about to have sex.



This accessory, much like the condom, has become a key component during sex, and experts tell us why:

Cotton, the material used to make socks, is one of the most comfortable materials for the human body.



Referred to as “foot condoms”, socks play an important role in protecting and nurturing one’s feet and not all of us are blessed with the best toes.

According to sexologists, socks are also great for an orgasm during sex.

For a human being to experience the ultimate orgasm,

comfort, stimulation and concentration are needed to experience the ultimate orgasm. Socks psychologically help with that.

Researchers at the University of Groningen found that 80% of couples reached an orgasm while wearing socks while only 50% managed to climax without socks.