Kebbi APC members donate 124 vehicles to Buhari’s 2019 election campaign

Some influential members of All Progressives Congress in Kebbi State have donated a total of 124 vehicles to the state chapter of the party ahead of the 2019 elections campaign.

The vehicles were donated at the inauguration of the state executive council of President Buhari/Bagudu 4+4 2019 Supporters’ Organisation in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

Those who made the donations included Senator Adamu Aliero who gave six cars; Secretary to the State Government, five cars; Bello Bagudu 12 cars and all the commissioners in the stated donated a car each to the party.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Senator Aliero urged supporters of the party in Kebbi State to collect the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in order to vote for APC during elections.

The former governor also enjoined the party members to embrace reconciliation ahead of the party’s congresses in the state.

