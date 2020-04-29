Kano’s humanist , Mubarak Bala faces death calls after comparing TB Joshua with Prophet Muhammad

Kano born humanist, Mubarak Bala is facing calls for his execution after comparing Pastor TB Joshua with Prophet Muhammad

Mubarak had on his Facebook post while Muslims are observing Ramadan said in haussa language, ” There is no difference between Prophet TB Joshua of Lagos and Prophet Muhammad of Saudi Arabia, our own Nigeria is even better that he was not a terrorist. ”

The controversial post sparked a frenzy of responses from Muslims across the world.

Insulting the Prophet is considered blasphemous in Islam, and is a crime punishable by death.

In one response to Bala’s post, a twitter account with name @adambako7 said the man have to be killed, in the court of shari’a not even prosecuted.

Another twitter user, Dantabawa with the username @UmmarFaruk, noted that if Bala he is allowed to roam in the streets with zero charges, others like him will come up with yet again such an action!. He added that Bala has forfeited his life by his words and action.

“He must be punished according to Islamic Shari’ah law. If you feel hurt about it, then go to HELL for all we care!, ” wrote another twitter handle with the name, Za Camalisticality @Camalistic

Some clerics in Kano have called in charge of issuing religious edicts in the kingdom issued a statement calling Bala”an apostate” and an “infidel,” and have demanded that he be tried in court.

Muslims have begun to sign a petition online asking Facebook to block Bala on the social media platform.

Over a thousand Muslims have already signed the petition.

A recent posting thanked those who have already signed for their support and calls for even more recruits.

‘We need you to work harder. The prophet deserves more respect,” said one of those who have already signed the petition.

Mubarak Bala was born as a Muslim in Kano but converted to Humanist in 2014 and since then he has been writing provocative stuff against Prophet Muhammad on his Facebook page and also annoying Muslims.

