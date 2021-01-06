Kano stops 30k minimum wage, reverts to 18k

The Kano government has stopped payment of N30,000 minimum wage to civil servants in the state and have now reverted to the former N18,000 minimum wage.



Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, spokesperson to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said they reverted to the former minimum wage due to ‘COVID-19-induced recession’. He added that the state government can’t afford to pay the N30,000 minimum wage.



“The state government has reverted to the initial minimum pay due to the recession. What we are getting now as a government has reduced, and we can’t afford to pay the N30,000 minimum wage.”

A civil servant who spoke to the publication, said they were not informed of the development.

“We saw the deduction in our November and then December pay, and nobody told us anything. The pensioners also had deduction in their pay and no reason has been given for this.”