Kano people need education more than flyovers, Kwankaso tells Ganduje

A former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has criticised Gov Abdullahi Umar Ganduje over his plan to construct a flyover with a loan at the Hotoro roundabout in Kano Metropolis.

The former governor faulted Ganduje for acquiring a loan of N20bn for the project, which he said was the responsibility of the federal government and not the state government.

Recall that Gov Ganduje had within the week visited President Muahammdu Buhari and presented the prototype of a three-level road interchange along the Kano-Maiduguri road which will be named after the president.

But Kwankwaso in an interview with BBC Hasua Service Friday said, “Even though we need flyovers in Kano, but what people need the most in the state is education. They need to focus more on our children to be educated and get entrepreneurial skills to depend on themselves.

“Instead of Ganduje to go and see the president and ask him to do the bridge, because it is the responsibility of the federal government to do the flyovers connecting Kano City to Wudil, the governor went ahead and presented a photo that was badly designed which even the president did not understand and has something better in his office.”

He added that it was not a good idea to add to the debt of the state just because of a flyover, adding that the governor could not pay back, but rather would leave the coming governments with too much debts to settle.

He said his administration did not leave any debt to the state government, but that to his surprise, from that moment till now, Kano had N185bn debts to settle.