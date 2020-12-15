Kano assembly speaker, majority leader, deputy majority leader resign

The speaker of Kano state House of Assembly Abdulaziz Gafasa has resigned his position.

Gafasa resigned his position on Monday in a letter addressed to the clerk of the house.

A staff of the Assembly who pleaded anonymity confirmed the resignation of the speaker to Kano Focus on Tuesday.

The source added that the majority leader of the House Kabiru Hassan Dashi and deputy majority leader have also resigned their positions.

The speaker did not reveal the reason behind his resignation in the letter dated December 14, 2020.

He however, thanked the entire House members for their support and prayed to God to guide the new leadership.

The recent primaries for the forthcoming local government election conducted by the ruling All Progressive Congress APC in Kano has caused disaffection among some party loyalists

Some members are accusing the state government and party leadership of injustice in the election processes.

The member representing Kano Municipal in the House of Representatives Sha’aban Sharada has also accused the party leadership in Kano Municipal local government of replacing delegates loyal to him prior to the election.

The speaker’s resignation letter reads in part ” I Rt. Hon. Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa write to notify you, honourable members of general public that I have resign (sic) from the position of the speaker of the house on the above date for my own personal reason.

“Lastly, I thank all the hon members for the support given to me during my days as the speaker of the house, and pray Allah Subhanahu wata’ala will guide the new leadership.

“Yours Abdulaziz G. Gafasa.”

