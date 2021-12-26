Kano APC crisis: Buhari denies endorsing faction

President Muhammadu Buhari has denied reports that he has endorsed a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state.

The president made this known on Saturday in a statement released by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson.

According to Shehu, the statement was issued “to counter a public statement by one of the factions of the All Progressives Congress in Kano State, that they have received the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari”.

He described the claims as “blatantly untrue,” adding that “this cannot happen when matters are awaiting adjudication by the courts”.

“To be clear on this one, President Buhari has not endorsed any faction,” the statement reads.

“His support is for the All Progressives Congress as a Party, united and strong, and not of any faction.”

The crisis of the APC in Kano worsened after parallel congresses were held by two factions on October 18.

The faction led by Ibrahim Shekarau, former minister of education, had elected Haruna Danzago as chairman while another camp loyal to Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, had elected Abdullahi Abbas.

An appeal committee set up by the national caretaker committee recognised the faction loyal to Ganduje.

The Shekarau faction has since instituted a case in court challenging the decision of the national caretaker committee.

The crisis became heightened when arsonists attacked and burnt the office of the Shekarau faction a few weeks ago