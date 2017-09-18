Kaduna State APC endorses Buhari and El Rufai for 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai in 2019 have both been endorsed by the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State for re-elections.

This was made known at a stakeholders’ meeting with party leaders from the 255 electoral wards of the state on Saturday at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Hall, Kaduna.

Those present at the meeting were, Governor El-Rufai, one of the two senators of the APC from the state, members of the House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly, and political appointees at both federal and state levels.

Shehu Sani, who has been in a protracted dispute with Mr. El-Rufai, stayed away from the meeting.‎ Mr. Sani, a vocal critic of Mr. El-Rufai, belongs to a separate faction of the APC in Kaduna.

The state acting chairman of the party, Shuaibu Idris, who presided over the meeting, thanked those who attended for standing by the party to overcome threats to its unity in the state.

Mr. Idris said party supremacy is a non-negotiable principle for members, warning that the party would sanction members adjudged to be working against its progress and unity.

He said the leadership of the party would continue to operate an open-door policy and embrace members who accept its discipline and uphold the APC manifesto.

At the meeting, Mr. El-Rufai took time to interact with party members and answer questions on government policies and actions.

The governor thanked party leaders and members for their efforts and assured them that the state government remains committed to improving education, health and security, infrastructure, and agricultural development in in line with the APC mandate.

He said the government would continue to implement policies to grow the state’s economy, attract investments and create jobs.

The Governor appealed for unity in the party and apologized for any offense that any government or party official might have caused to any party member.

Suleiman Hunkuyi, one of the senators, also charged members to close ranks and work hard for the unity of the party.

He recommended that the party develop a road map that will guide it to consolidate its 2015 victory.

He pledged his commitment to strengthening the party and promoting reconciliation.