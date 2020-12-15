Kaduna shuts schools again amid rising COVID-19 cases

Kaduna State has again shut down schools to curb the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in the state.

All schools, both private and public are to round off their activities for the year on Wednesday.

The closure also affect tertiary institutions in the state. Their classes must be switched to online only.

Urging people to adhere to coronavirus guidelines, Education Commissioner, Shehu Usman Muhammed said complying with the measures and acting together are most important in the fight against the virus.