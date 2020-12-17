Kaduna shuts down clubs, event centres to curb COVI9- 19 spread

In a bid to curb the spread the new wave of coronavirus, the Kaduna State government has decided to shutdown night clubs, events centres, Gyms bars and lounges

The statement government made this announcement on Thursday in a press release.

The press statement was released by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Media & Communication.

Adekeye noted that the decision to close theses places were agreed upon during live media chat hosted by Governor Nasir El-Rufai and Deputy Governor Dr. Hadiza Balarabe.

The event also feature Commissioner of Health Dr. Amina Mohammed-Baloni, Commissioner of Education Dr. Shehu Usman Muhammad and the Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology Idris Nyam.

During the meeting , it was also agreed that wearing facemasks in public becomes mandatory from 17 December 2020.

Adekeye stated that as from 17 December 2020, the following measures are in effect in Kaduna State:

It is mandatory to wear facemasks outside the house.Large gatherings are prohibited.

Businesses must provide thermometers for temperature checks, and sanitisers or hand-washing equipment and physical distancing measures within all facilities.

Places of worship must enforce facemasks, provide sanitisers and ensure physical distancing. The number of worshippers will be capped. Congregational worship should not exceed one hour.

Transport operators must reduce capacity to not more than two passengers per row and not more than 50% of capacity;

Supermarkets and providers of personal services such as hair dressing and barbing salons can remain open, but service providers and customers must use facemasks and limit crowds;

Hotels can remain open, but their restaurants and bars can offer only room service.

Adekeye noted that these measures are not intended to create panic but to arrest the spread of the disease in the state.

He appealed to the people the for collective compliance with these measures to enable the state tackle the new wave of Covid-19 infections while allowing citizens to safely pursue their livelihoods.