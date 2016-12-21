Kaduna imposes 24-hour curfew in 3 LGAs

The Kaduna State government has imposed a 24-hour curfew in three local government areas of the state and banned public procession. The councils affected are Zangon-Kataf, Kaura and Jema’a.

A statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) to Governor Nasir el-Rufai, said the decision to impose the curfew was taken by the Kaduna State Security Council after an emergency meeting on Wednesday.

The Security Council, the statement added, said it is in possession of credible intelligence suggesting risks to lives and property in the affected councils.

The statement equally said security agencies have been directed to arrest and prosecute any individual or groups that violate the curfew order, using the best practices in enforcing the directives.

The meeting, chaired by Governor El-Rufai, was attended by Deputy Governor, Mr. Barnabas Yusuf Bala, Mr. Agyole Abeh, Commissioner of Police; Mohammed Tijjani Wakili, Director of the Directorate of State Security (DSS); Brigadier-General I. Isa, Commander, 1 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army, Rear Admiral T. T.Dakwat, Commandant Nigerian Navy School of Armament, Kachia and Air Vice-Marshal Bello Garba, Base Commander, Nigerian Air Force, Kaduna.