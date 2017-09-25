K1 opens bakery in Lagos

The king of Fuji music, Alhaji Ayinde Wasiu popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, has set up a modern bakery.

Ayinde unveiled the bakery, called Anjola Bakery on Saturday 23rd of September 2017 .

According to Esther Akinwande, K1’s media aide, the modern confectionery will be officially launched on Wednesday 1st of November, 2017.

Sources believe the bakery business is another of K1’s many plans toward peaceful retirement as he already has successful ventures like construction, sale of musical equipment and dredging operated under his business conglomerate, Brampton Gizalink Group.