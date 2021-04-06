JUSUN shuts Lagos courts against judges, litigants, others

Courts in Lagos State were on Tuesday shut against judges, magistrates and litigants as judiciary workers commenced an indefinite strike.

The strike is in compliance with the directive of the national secretariat of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

JUSUN, among others, is demanding for judicial autonomy.

It was gathered that as early as 7.00 am, the protesting workers locked the gates of all the court houses in the five judicial divisions in Lagos State.

Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of JUSUN, Mr Kehinde Shobowale Rahamon, said that “Order 10 which was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari was to put that section of the constitution in motion, but implementation has not been done, hence, the Judiciary still go “cap in hand” to the executive for funds to run the courts and that has led to the Judiciary being in bondage.

“If you look at the Constitution very well, we are public officers, not civil servants. So, the Constitution takes very good care of us but the executive won’t want the Judiciary to go just like the Israelites.

“This time around, it is either they allow us to go or we remain closed indefinitely,” he said.