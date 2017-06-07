Justice Ademola back at work

Reprieve came the way of embattled Justice Adeniyi Ademola, of a Federal High Court, in Abuja, on Wednesday, is now back on his seat as he resumed sitting in his temple of justice.

Ademola’s recall followed his recall by the National Judicial Council, last week.

Justice Ademola was among the six judges earlier asked by the NJC to stop sitting, shortly after raid conducted by the State Security Service on his house and other judges’ in October last year.

But the NJC, in a statement through its Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye, stated last Saturday, that Justice Ademola should resume his judicial duties on the basis that the court had exonerated him of the charges preferred against him by the Federal Government.

Five other judges were also asked to resume on the basis that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, had failed to institute charges against them since October last year when the minister requested the NJC to suspend them pending the outcome of the cases against them.

The NJC had said the development had led to backlog of cases in the various courts where the judges presided.

All the judges were therefore asked to resume sitting on Wednesday.

Justice Ademola commenced sitting after 9:00am on Wednesday.

Seven cases were listed for the Wednesday’s court session.