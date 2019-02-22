JUST IN: INEC accepts APC candidates in Zamfara

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) can participate in the national assembly, governorship and state house of assembly elections in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by Festus Okoye, chairman of the information and voter education committee of INEC, issued on Friday.

INEC;s decision follows the Court of Appeal ruling, which set aside a High Court judgement which upheld the decision of INEC not to accept list of candidates of theAPC in Zamfara state for the 2019 general elections.

In a unanimous judgement by a three-man panel of justices presided by Justice Abdul Aboki on Thursday, the Court of Appeal held that the Abuja Federal High Court, which delivered the judgement on January 25, lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The appellate court held that the matter is statute barred having been filed outside the 14 days provided by law and therefore incompetent.

The panel ruled that the action was brought despite another suit at the Zamfara State High Court in suit no: ZMS/CS/52/2018, which made it an abuse of court process.