June 8 school resumption date report is false – Minister of Education

The Federal Government has again said no decision has been taken on the resumption date for private and secondary schools nationwide.

There were reports that the Federal government has agreed to open schools on June 8.

Speaking on Wednesday during the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 media briefing, the Minister of State for Education Emeka Nwajiuba said the report was false.

Nwajiuba said no decision has been taken on the matter

On 19 March Nigeria’s education ministry ordered all private and public schools to be shut as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.