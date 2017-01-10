Judge refuses suit to unseal PDP secretariat

A Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice Abdul Kafarati has refused hearing on an application by a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain seeking to compel the police to reopen the national headquarters of the party.

The judge ruled ruled that there was no evidence of service of the motion-on-notice on the defendant.

The suit was filed by a PDP chieftain, simply identified as Engr Nwosu

The judge directed the applicant’s counsel, Joel Onumonu, who informed the court that he has proof of service effected by the court bailiffs, to serve the defendants before the next hearing of the case.

The case has been adjourned to February 1 for hearing.